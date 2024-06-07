5 Aylesbury Vale businesses receive new Food Hygiene Ratings with 3 getting top scores

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:44 BST
Latest updates from the Food Standards Agency show that five businesses in Aylesbury Vale have received new hygiene ratings.

New updates show five outlets in Aylesbury Vale were given new marks.

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

Here are the latest ratings for businesses in Aylesbury Vale:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)
-Rated 5: Bon Appetit - Rocky Lane at Ekfb Hs2 Rocky Lane Compound, Rocky Lane, Wendover, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 21

-Rated 5: The Village Swan at Ivinghoe Aston, Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 23

-Rated 5: Lobon Morees at 18 Middle Field, Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 23

-Rated 4: Chargos, a takeaway at 165 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 1

-Rated 3: James' Kitchen, 48-50 High Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 2

