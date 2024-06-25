45-home housing project approved near Aylesbury promising affordable properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new housing project has been approved near Aylesbury with developers getting the go ahead to build 45 properties.

Bucks Council has approved the construction of 45 homes on Kimblewick Road in Great Kimble.

Cala Homes will run the project, after getting reserved matters approval, and has stated that 48% of the new builds will be affordable.

Located approximately five miles from Aylesbury, the new neighbourhood will be called ‘Arabella Park’. Homes at the site will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus three- and four-bedroom houses.

This what the neighbourhood is expected to look like

Cala Homes says that some of the three and four bed properties, plus the apartments will be set at affordable prices. It is hoped that the project will appeal to first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

The homebuilding company adds that future residents will benefit from over 1.5 hectares of surrounding open space and nearby green areas.

Cala Homes has also revealed that it will be creating new footpaths and cycleways, meaning residents can access the the famous ‘Aylesbury Ring’, a long-distance rambling route through the countryside.

Jim Brunt, land director at Cala said: “Following consent for our Reserved Matters application we are excited to commence building Arabella Park and with work due to start in June 2024, we are currently projecting that homes will be ready in early 2025.

“This development will further strengthen our presence in Buckinghamshire where we have delivered a number of much needed sites to date including at our Farendon Fields development in Weston Turville which delivered 121 homes."

Cala has pledged to provide every home at the new development with air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. The company says it will also include wildlife support measures at the new neighbourhood, such as bird nesting features, specialist hedgehog fencing, bat boxes or bat roosting tiles and native tree planting.