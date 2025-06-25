33 River Island stores to close including Aylesbury shop with hundreds of jobs at risk

Aylesbury’s River Island shop has been confirmed as one of 33 that is set to close.

Located in Friars Square Shopping Centre, it is among 33 outlets closing as part of sweeping changes being made by its parent company.

Aylesbury’s shop and the 32 other stores are expected to close for good in January 2026.

It has been widely reported that a further 70 stores under the River Island umbrella are at risk of closure. Business analysts believe hundreds of jobs are at risk as result of the closures.

In total, the retail chain employs around 5,500 people across the UK and Ireland, and has 230 stores operating under the River Island banner.

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, previously linked changes in the company’s business plan to rising costs and a shift in shopper behaviour.

He said its cluster of shops across the UK were “no longer aligned to our customers’ needs” citing the growing number of people who buy clothes online.

Further changes for the business could come this summer as River Island is working with PricewaterhouseCoopers to produce an official restructuring plan.

This plan will be court-supervised and is ordered when businesses with financial struggles need to reach compromises with creditors to avoid insolvency.

It was announced earlier this year that roles had been cut at the company’s head office in London and a redundancy programme was being used by the clothing business.

In 2023, the company posted a pre-tax loss of £33.2m linked to a 20% drop in sales. Just 12 months earlier, the company had recorded a profit.