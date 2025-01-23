Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest update on the Food Standards website shows that every business that was assessed in Buckinghamshire received top marks for their hygiene ratings.

Among them is Iannelli's in Aylesbury a popular Italian restaurant and cafe in the town centre.

A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

Here are the latest ratings for businesses in Buckinghamshire showing on the Food Standards Website:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images

(It was good news for all of them, as each business received top marks)

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee Station Ltd at Aylesbury Bus Station, Great Western Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Denis Pizza Ltd at 1 Horn Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Iannelli's at 18 Hale Leys, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Yakamoz Turkish Restaurant at 89 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 15 January

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 67 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 January

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 1 - 2 Church Square, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January

• Rated 5: Reena Cafe at Berrycroft Community Health Centre, 2 Nimrod Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 4 - 6 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 48 High Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Rothschild Arms at 82 Weston Road, Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire; rated on 17 January

• Rated 5: Weavers P.H. at 1 Park Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 17 January

• Rated 5: The Spade Oak at Coldmoorholme Lane, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Agnii - Pan Asian Cuisine at Three Horseshoes, Wycombe Road, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 January

• Rated 5: The Churchill Arms at 1 High Street, Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Just Baguettes at 10 Bourbon Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Tasty Garden at 161 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January

• Rated 5: Smiles at 46 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 January

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 909 London Road, Loudwater, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 January

• Rated 5: Greggs at 14 Queens Square, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 January

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 24 - 26 Castle Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January

• Rated 5: Lunch at 19a High Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 25 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January