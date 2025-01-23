22 out of 22 businesses in Bucks receive top food hygiene ratings including Iannelli's
Among them is Iannelli's in Aylesbury a popular Italian restaurant and cafe in the town centre.
A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.
Here are the latest ratings for businesses in Buckinghamshire showing on the Food Standards Website:
(It was good news for all of them, as each business received top marks)
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee Station Ltd at Aylesbury Bus Station, Great Western Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Denis Pizza Ltd at 1 Horn Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Iannelli's at 18 Hale Leys, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Yakamoz Turkish Restaurant at 89 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 15 January
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 67 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 January
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 1 - 2 Church Square, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January
• Rated 5: Reena Cafe at Berrycroft Community Health Centre, 2 Nimrod Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 4 - 6 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 48 High Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Rothschild Arms at 82 Weston Road, Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire; rated on 17 January
• Rated 5: Weavers P.H. at 1 Park Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 17 January
• Rated 5: The Spade Oak at Coldmoorholme Lane, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Agnii - Pan Asian Cuisine at Three Horseshoes, Wycombe Road, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 January
• Rated 5: The Churchill Arms at 1 High Street, Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Just Baguettes at 10 Bourbon Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Tasty Garden at 161 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 16 January
• Rated 5: Smiles at 46 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 January
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 909 London Road, Loudwater, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 January
• Rated 5: Greggs at 14 Queens Square, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 January
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 24 - 26 Castle Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January
• Rated 5: Lunch at 19a High Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 January
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 25 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 January
