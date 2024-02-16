198 home development in Aylesbury Vale town moves closer to completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new estate of 198 homes planned for a small Buckinghamshire town has taken a step forward.

Applicant David Wilson Homes has provided further details about its huge ‘Mallard Meadows’ housing development off Great Horwood Road in Winslow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer has given Buckinghamshire Council more information about the layout, appearance, scale and landscaping of the site.

A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

The update relates to several conditions that the developer must meet, including completing works on time, ecological management and assessing noise levels.

These conditions were stipulated in the outline planning permission David Wilson Homes was given for the 198 homes by the council in 2022.

Mallard Meadows is set to be launched in spring 2024, according to the developer, which is already marketing the properties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company promises that the site will include 13 styles of home, the majority of which will be detached with garages, and that there will be open green space and playgrounds for children.

A planning statement for the site promised that existing trees along the watercourse would be retained to ‘maintain a biodiverse corridor along the northern boundary of the site’.