198 home development in Aylesbury Vale town moves closer to completion

The neighbourhood will contain 13 different styles of housing
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
A new estate of 198 homes planned for a small Buckinghamshire town has taken a step forward.

Applicant David Wilson Homes has provided further details about its huge ‘Mallard Meadows’ housing development off Great Horwood Road in Winslow.

The developer has given Buckinghamshire Council more information about the layout, appearance, scale and landscaping of the site.

A CGI street scene of Mallard MeadowsA CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows
A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

The update relates to several conditions that the developer must meet, including completing works on time, ecological management and assessing noise levels.

These conditions were stipulated in the outline planning permission David Wilson Homes was given for the 198 homes by the council in 2022.

Mallard Meadows is set to be launched in spring 2024, according to the developer, which is already marketing the properties.

The company promises that the site will include 13 styles of home, the majority of which will be detached with garages, and that there will be open green space and playgrounds for children.

A planning statement for the site promised that existing trees along the watercourse would be retained to ‘maintain a biodiverse corridor along the northern boundary of the site’.

It also said: “New pedestrian connections will offer safe off-road links between the new access point off Great Horwood Road and new pedestrian access points under the railway.”

