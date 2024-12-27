15 most read stories of 2024 in Aylesbury Vale including new businesses and royal visit

4 . Sports star who raped child sentenced in Aylesbury

One of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald this year was in fact eight years old, such was the interest and controversy surrounding Steven Van de Velde. Many critics of the decision to allow a convicted rapist to appear in the 2024 Olympics returned to the 2016 court report published in The Herald. It detailed the harrowing experiences of Van de Velde's victim. Photo: Thames Valley Police