15 most read stories of 2024 in Aylesbury Vale including new businesses and royal visit

A number of new businesses opened in Aylesbury town centre, while others shut their doors citing ongoing financial challenges.
Unsurprisingly in an election year, politics also cracked the top 15 most-read stories in Buckinghamshire.
A private visit from a member of the royal family also generated a tonne of local interest.
Here are the 15 most read stories on the Bucks Herald:
1. Princess Anne spotted arriving in Aylesbury park via helicopter for secret royal visit
Princess Anne came to Aylesbury in March. The unannounced royal visit generated much local interest and many residents were startled to see a helicopter surprisingly landing in a popular Aylesbury park. It later emerged that the woman, often referred to as the busiest royal, was visiting the county town's prison. Photo from Nadia Badshah. Photo: Nadia Badshah
2. Aylesbury window cleaner discovers £200m Shakespeare portrait
The fascinating story of a local man's quest to prove he has a unique photo of William Shakespeare, was unsurprisingly popular. Steven Wadlow has been told his painting could be worth up to £200m. Steven's unique journey to prove the value of his dad's portrait, is worth revisiting, and has spanned 12 years. Photo from Barkingmad TV. Photo: Barkingmad TV
3. Arla, which has its largest dairy near Aylesbury, sparks controversy with plan to trial new additive
Arla's plans to trial the food additive Bovaer sparked controversy across the country. Arla, of course has its biggest UK site in Aston Clinton, and employs many people locally. Arla has defended the use of the additive, but many people remain unconvinced amidst boycott threats. Photo: Bucks Herald
4. Sports star who raped child sentenced in Aylesbury
One of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald this year was in fact eight years old, such was the interest and controversy surrounding Steven Van de Velde. Many critics of the decision to allow a convicted rapist to appear in the 2024 Olympics returned to the 2016 court report published in The Herald. It detailed the harrowing experiences of Van de Velde's victim. Photo: Thames Valley Police