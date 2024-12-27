Steven Wadlow's mission to prove he has a unique portrait of Shakespeare was one of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald website. Photo from Barkingmad TV.Steven Wadlow's mission to prove he has a unique portrait of Shakespeare was one of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald website. Photo from Barkingmad TV.
Steven Wadlow's mission to prove he has a unique portrait of Shakespeare was one of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald website. Photo from Barkingmad TV.

15 most read stories of 2024 in Aylesbury Vale including new businesses and royal visit

By James Lowson
Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:42 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 15:36 GMT
This was an interesting year for Aylesbury and its surrounding areas.

A number of new businesses opened in Aylesbury town centre, while others shut their doors citing ongoing financial challenges.

Unsurprisingly in an election year, politics also cracked the top 15 most-read stories in Buckinghamshire.

A private visit from a member of the royal family also generated a tonne of local interest.

Here are the 15 most read stories on the Bucks Herald:

Princess Anne came to Aylesbury in March. The unannounced royal visit generated much local interest and many residents were startled to see a helicopter surprisingly landing in a popular Aylesbury park. It later emerged that the woman, often referred to as the busiest royal, was visiting the county town's prison. Photo from Nadia Badshah.

1. Princess Anne spotted arriving in Aylesbury park via helicopter for secret royal visit

Princess Anne came to Aylesbury in March. The unannounced royal visit generated much local interest and many residents were startled to see a helicopter surprisingly landing in a popular Aylesbury park. It later emerged that the woman, often referred to as the busiest royal, was visiting the county town's prison. Photo from Nadia Badshah. Photo: Nadia Badshah

The fascinating story of a local man's quest to prove he has a unique photo of William Shakespeare, was unsurprisingly popular. Steven Wadlow has been told his painting could be worth up to £200m. Steven's unique journey to prove the value of his dad's portrait, is worth revisiting, and has spanned 12 years. Photo from Barkingmad TV.

2. Aylesbury window cleaner discovers £200m Shakespeare portrait

The fascinating story of a local man's quest to prove he has a unique photo of William Shakespeare, was unsurprisingly popular. Steven Wadlow has been told his painting could be worth up to £200m. Steven's unique journey to prove the value of his dad's portrait, is worth revisiting, and has spanned 12 years. Photo from Barkingmad TV. Photo: Barkingmad TV

Arla's plans to trial the food additive Bovaer sparked controversy across the country. Arla, of course has its biggest UK site in Aston Clinton, and employs many people locally. Arla has defended the use of the additive, but many people remain unconvinced amidst boycott threats.

3. Arla, which has its largest dairy near Aylesbury, sparks controversy with plan to trial new additive

Arla's plans to trial the food additive Bovaer sparked controversy across the country. Arla, of course has its biggest UK site in Aston Clinton, and employs many people locally. Arla has defended the use of the additive, but many people remain unconvinced amidst boycott threats. Photo: Bucks Herald

One of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald this year was in fact eight years old, such was the interest and controversy surrounding Steven Van de Velde. Many critics of the decision to allow a convicted rapist to appear in the 2024 Olympics returned to the 2016 court report published in The Herald. It detailed the harrowing experiences of Van de Velde's victim.

4. Sports star who raped child sentenced in Aylesbury

One of the most read stories on The Bucks Herald this year was in fact eight years old, such was the interest and controversy surrounding Steven Van de Velde. Many critics of the decision to allow a convicted rapist to appear in the 2024 Olympics returned to the 2016 court report published in The Herald. It detailed the harrowing experiences of Van de Velde's victim. Photo: Thames Valley Police

