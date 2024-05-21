13 Aylesbury Vale venues receive top Food Hygiene Ratings including new takeaway store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Food and Hygiene ratings have been released for businesses in the Aylesbury Vale area.

It is good news for people who like to eat out locally as every venue received top marks from a council inspector.

New ratings can be found on the Food Standards Agency website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Here are the latest businesses to receive top marks in the area:

• Rated 5: The Five Arrows Hotel at 89 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: The Manor Restaurant at Waddesdon Manor, Silk Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Stables at Waddesdon at Waddesdon Manor, Silk Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Blackpit Cafe at Blackpit Farm, Silverstone Road, Stowe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Graysons Restaurants at Silverstone Interactive Museum at Silverstone Interactive Museum, Silverstone Road, Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Swan Pool & Leisure Centre at London Road, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Grand Junction at 13 High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Three Locks Bistro & Venue at Three Locks Golf Club, Partridge Hill, Great Brickhill, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Aston Clinton Football Club at Churchill Hall, London Road, Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Tangy Mango at 4 Cornwalls Centre, High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at 1 Winslow Road, Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: No.1 Kitchen at 64 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 16