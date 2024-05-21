13 Aylesbury Vale venues receive top Food Hygiene Ratings including new takeaway store
It is good news for people who like to eat out locally as every venue received top marks from a council inspector.
New ratings can be found on the Food Standards Agency website here.
All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.
Here are the latest businesses to receive top marks in the area:
• Rated 5: The Five Arrows Hotel at 89 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Manor Restaurant at Waddesdon Manor, Silk Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Stables at Waddesdon at Waddesdon Manor, Silk Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Blackpit Cafe at Blackpit Farm, Silverstone Road, Stowe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Graysons Restaurants at Silverstone Interactive Museum at Silverstone Interactive Museum, Silverstone Road, Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Swan Pool & Leisure Centre at London Road, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: The Grand Junction at 13 High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Three Locks Bistro & Venue at Three Locks Golf Club, Partridge Hill, Great Brickhill, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Aston Clinton Football Club at Churchill Hall, London Road, Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Tangy Mango at 4 Cornwalls Centre, High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at 1 Winslow Road, Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: No.1 Kitchen at 64 High Street, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Gourmeat Station at 36 Market Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 9