12 festive Aylesbury pubs opening their doors on Christmas Day

By James Lowson
Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 10:15 BST
Many pubs in Aylesbury are opening their doors on Christmas Day with several running special Christmas menus and offering large full course meals.

So if you want to skip the cooking this year, or need a change of scenery during the festive holiday, here are some of the venues in Aylesbury advertising as open.

A number of the town’s best-known boozers will be shut for the holiday, but these ones will open at least for a couple of hours:

The Watermead Inn is opening on Christmas Day with a special menu planned for the big day. Pre-booking is required.

1. The Watermead Inn

The Watermead Inn is opening on Christmas Day with a special menu planned for the big day. Pre-booking is required. Photo: The Watermead Inn

The Broad Leys is serving a five-course set menu on Christmas Day, pre-booking is required.

2. The Broad Leys

The Broad Leys is serving a five-course set menu on Christmas Day, pre-booking is required. Photo: Google Street View

The Plough is serving a three-course Christmas Day menu.

3. The Plough

The Plough is serving a three-course Christmas Day menu. Photo: Google Street view

The Honey Bee in Fairford Leys is serving a three-course meal to its customers on Christmas Day.

4. The Honey Bee

The Honey Bee in Fairford Leys is serving a three-course meal to its customers on Christmas Day. Photo: Google Street View

