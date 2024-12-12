12 festive Aylesbury pubs opening their doors on Christmas Day

So if you want to skip the cooking this year, or need a change of scenery during the festive holiday, here are some of the venues in Aylesbury advertising as open.
A number of the town’s best-known boozers will be shut for the holiday, but these ones will open at least for a couple of hours:
1. The Watermead Inn
The Watermead Inn is opening on Christmas Day with a special menu planned for the big day. Pre-booking is required. Photo: The Watermead Inn
2. The Broad Leys
The Broad Leys is serving a five-course set menu on Christmas Day, pre-booking is required. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Plough
The Plough is serving a three-course Christmas Day menu. Photo: Google Street view
4. The Honey Bee
The Honey Bee in Fairford Leys is serving a three-course meal to its customers on Christmas Day. Photo: Google Street View