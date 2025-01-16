General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA ImagesGeneral view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA Images
General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA Images

10 most expensive Aylesbury Vale streets according to latest official data

By James Lowson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:23 BST
New figures have shown where the biggest housing sales were made in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Using data from HM Land Registry The Bucks Herald has charted the 10 streets where the most expensive homes were sold in 2024.

Some transactions between these dates may be added later and the pictures of the streets have been used for illustrative purposes only.

Here are the 10 most expensive streets with Aylesbury postcodes:

A property was sold for £2,325,000

1. Halton Village - £2,325,000

A property was sold for £2,325,000 Photo: Google Street view

Photo Sales
A property was sold for £2,250,000 in Duck Lane, Ludgershall.

2. Duck Lane in Ludgershall - £2,250,000

A property was sold for £2,250,000 in Duck Lane, Ludgershall. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
A property was sold for £2,225,000 in Aylesbury Road, Wendover.

3. Aylesbury Road in Wendover - £2,225,000

A property was sold for £2,225,000 in Aylesbury Road, Wendover. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
A property in Townsend, Haddenham, was sold for £1,520,000.

4. Townsend in Haddenham - £1,520,000

A property in Townsend, Haddenham, was sold for £1,520,000. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury Vale
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice