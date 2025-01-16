10 most expensive Aylesbury Vale streets according to latest official data

Using data from HM Land Registry The Bucks Herald has charted the 10 streets where the most expensive homes were sold in 2024.

Some transactions between these dates may be added later and the pictures of the streets have been used for illustrative purposes only.

Here are the 10 most expensive streets with Aylesbury postcodes:

1 . Halton Village - £2,325,000 A property was sold for £2,325,000 Photo: Google Street view Photo Sales

2 . Duck Lane in Ludgershall - £2,250,000 A property was sold for £2,250,000 in Duck Lane, Ludgershall. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Aylesbury Road in Wendover - £2,225,000 A property was sold for £2,225,000 in Aylesbury Road, Wendover. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Townsend in Haddenham - £1,520,000 A property in Townsend, Haddenham, was sold for £1,520,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales