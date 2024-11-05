Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to open at Tring

Highlights from the world’s most prestigious nature photography exhibition will open at the Natural History Museum at Tring on 16 November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual exhibition returns to Tring and will run until 27 April 2025. The Tring exhibition is free to attend for all visitors. Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year features 15 of the winning images that showcase the wonder and richness of biodiversity on our planet. In many cases, the images shine a light on the numerous challenges wildlife across the globe faces today.

Claire Walsh, Interpretation and Exhibitions Manager at the Natural History Museum at Tring, said: ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year is in its sixtieth year. At Tring we are showcasing the outstanding talent of today’s generation of young photographers who provide fresh perspectives that speak to their hope for the future.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection displayed on light boxes includes all photos awarded in the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 competition, which includes the categories: 10 Years and Under, 11-14 Years, 11-14 Years, 15-17 Years and new for this year, The Young Impact Award winner.

Leaving the Nest

To celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and in line with the Museum’s vision of a future where both people and planet thrive, the competition introduced the Impact Award for both the Adult and Young competitions. This award recognises a conservation success; a story of hope and/or positive change.

A video sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the young photographer winner of this category will be on display. This year’s two Grand Title winners, also with short films telling their inspiring backstories, will also be on display at Tring.

The winning images were selected from 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories by an independent panel of experts. In an intensive process, each entry was judged anonymously on its originality, narrative, technical excellence, and ethical practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates and times: 16 November 2024 - 27 April 2025, Tuesday to Sunday 10.00–17.00.

The Museum will be closed over Christmas from 24-26 December 2023Address:

The Natural History Museum at Tring The Walter Rothschild Building, Akeman Street, Tring, Hertfordshire HP23 6AP Admission: FreeBook a ticket for guaranteed entry:https://www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/tring.html

Access: There is lift access throughout the public areas of the Museum Visitor enquiries: 020 7942 6171

Website: www.nhm.ac.uk/tring www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy Facebook: www.facebook.com/wildlifephotographeroftheyear Twitter: @NHM_WPY @NHM_Tring Instagram: NHM_WPY #WPY60