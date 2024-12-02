Winter warmer pop-up opens at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre for Amersham residents facing rising fuel costs

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre has announced the return of its pop-up event to keep Amersham residents safe and warm this winter.

Running from now until spring, the event is part of Buckinghamshire Council’s Welcoming Spaces initiative, which aims to help residents during the colder months and offer a chance to save on heating costs.

Local residents – especially older adults and low-income families – are urged to take advantage of the safe, warm and welcoming space available to them, which will also include free wi-fi access and a range of services and advice from staff.

The Welcoming Space will be open from 5.30am until 10pm Monday to Friday, 6.30am until 8pm on Saturdays and 7am until 9pm on Sundays. There’s no need to book – simply turn up on the day.

Everyone Active, the centre’s award-winning leisure operator, is hosting several of these events across the UK, including the one at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre.

Hannah O’Reilly, activity and wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: "We know a lot of people in our community are really struggling with the rise in energy bills and the cost of living. These events are about bringing that support directly to people and making sure no one falls through the cracks.

"The goal is to give people a warm, welcoming space where they can get the help they need, all in one place. Whether it's enjoying a hot drink in a warm environment or just having someone to talk to, we want to make sure no one has to face this winter alone."

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture & Leisure, added: "Cost of living pressures are still having an impact on our residents, so for anyone worried about putting their heating on at home, please come to one of our Welcoming Spaces – including the one at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham. Not only can you relax in comfort, but you can meet with others and staff are on hand with information and advice on a range of topics.”