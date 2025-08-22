Willen Hospice announces back-to-back family events this September

Mini Moo-ers scooting in 2024

Willen Hospice have not one, but two family events this September to look forward to. First up is their Mini Moo on Sunday 14 starting from the Hospice at Willen Lake, closely followed by a takeover of Gulliver’s Land Theme Park Resort on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mini Moo, sponsored by Brioche Pasquier UK, proves to be a popular family event time and time again, seeing herds of children get moo-ving to raise money for their local hospice.

The event begins with a fun group warm up, ready for a 10.30am start. Each Mini-Mooer’s mission is to walk, run or scoot one sponsored lap of Willen’s North Lake dressed as their favourite character, with the goal of fundraising £78. This event is open to children aged 0–14 years and entry is £15, which can be booked online now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun doesn’t stop there! The following weekend, the charity will be taking over Gulliver’s Land Theme Park Resort, hosting a fun-filled weekend with the Hospice at its heart. Beyond the usual rides, there will be a range of games and stalls, plus face painting and entertainment. £17 tickets have already sold out, but guests can still enjoy discounted entry from just £18 per person, with £2.50 of every ticket sale going to the Hospice.

Willen Hospice’s Events & Community Fundraising Manager, Nikki Poole, said: “This September, local families can help other families in need while making memories together. We need to raise £8.7 million every year, which is a huge amount for a charity of our size. We encourage families to come along and put the ‘fun’ into fundraising for their local Hospice.”

While Willen is an adult hospice, their compassionate care extends to young people and children too. The charity’s Social Care and Art Therapy teams support children experiencing grief to talk about their feelings, concerns and wishes in a safe environment. After the death of their loved one, the team work together to help children create special memories that they can treasure later on in their lives.

Make memories and make a difference this September. Find out more and sign up at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/families-helping-families.