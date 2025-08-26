Wildflower blooms peak ahead of popular attraction's final week of season

Millions of wildflowers at The Patch MK have finally burst into colour, but five weeks later than expected due to the extreme summer weather experienced so far in 2025.

Each year, The Patch MK sows 50 million wildflowers alongside half a million sunflowers, creating one of the region’s most spectacular seasonal landscapes. Normally, visitors are able to enjoy pick-your-own wildflowers from late July throughout the school six-week summer holidays. This year, however, the unrelenting weather has meant that the flowers have only just come into bloom, with only one week of The Patch MK’s open season remaining.

Now open every day until Saturday 30th August 2025 inclusive, The Patch MK is inviting visitors to make the most of the extraordinary spectacle.

Wildflower bouquets can be picked until Saturday 30th August inclusive.

“The bloom of the wildflowers is without doubt one of the highlights of our year,” says Joseph Gurney, co-founder of The Patch MK.

“They normally flower throughout the whole of the summer holidays and to lose five weeks of bloom time has been tough on us financially. It’s one of our core product offerings, but we’ve been battling the dry weather and praying for rain to help them along.

The forthcoming week is our only chance to recoup a fraction of the costs we’ve already put into sowing, growing and caring for the fields. We’d love to see as many families, photographers and flower pickers as possible come out and enjoy them before our season ends next Saturday.”

Set just outside Milton Keynes, The Patch MK has grown into one of the area’s most loved summer attractions, with acres of sunflowers, pick-your-own wildflowers, family-friendly activities and unique seasonal installations. With the sunflower fields currently at their peak and the late arrival of the wildflowers, the combination of blooms makes this final week a particularly special opportunity to see the site at its most colourful.

Visitors to the site can pick their own blooms to take home, and enjoy the rare sight of the wildflower fields in full glory, albeit in a shorter window than usual.

Tickets for the final week of the season, including full access to the sunflower and wildflower fields, are available now at www.thepatchmk.co.uk.