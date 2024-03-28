Whipsnade Zoo opens brand new monkey habit ahead of Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whipsnade Zoo will transport visitors to the forests of southeast Asia this Easter – with the unveiling of Monkey Forest on Good Friday.

It will be the first chance for visitors to the conservation zoo to see Francois Langurs and Sulawesi crested macaques, the latter of which have moved to Bedfordshire from zoos around the UK to form a new super-troop. Visitors will see the sociable monkeys as they journey through the Monkey Forest pathway, as well as coming face to face with curled-tusked Babirusa and lowland anoa, also known as ‘demons of the forest’, along the way.

The new macaque habitat is the largest in the UK, covering 11,500m2, equivalent to 44 tennis courts. The habitat will incorporate a woodland of over 100 trees, providing the perfect habitat for the troop to clamber around and explore.

Along with the chance to see incredible animals Monkey Forest visitors will also learn about the threats facing the animals in the wild. Southeast Asia is a hotspot for incredible wildlife, but many species, like those in Monkey Forest, face extinction due to habitat loss and hunting.

ZSL, the conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, is working with palm oil production companies in Indonesia to encourage sustainable production and practices, which helps prevent the habitat loss which threatens many of the animals at Monkey Forest. ZSL also works alongside local communities and governments in Asia to halt the smuggling of precious animals like the critically endangered pangolin, as well as the poaching of tigers.