Wendover to host exhibition of exquisitely painted rural scenes inspired by the Chilterns

Wendover is set to host an exhibition of exquisitely painted rural scenes inspired by the Chilterns.

A Little Bird Told Me Gallery is delighted to be showing a selection of scenes by artist Ken Dixon, inspired by his time spent in the Chiltern Hills. He started painting in the late 1930s while living in the Far East and, after serving in the the Second World War, he returned to England where a more settled life as a dentist allowed him to take up his brushes in earnest.

Ken was always a keen traveller, regularly visiting Shropshire, Surrey, Wales, Warwickshire, the Lake District and North America. But it was the hills, woods and lanes of his beloved Buckinghamshire that provided endless inspiration and many of his landscapes are of well-known local views.

'View from the bench' by Ken Dixon

Ken continued painting until his death in 2019 at the age of grand age of 97. Paintings in this exhibition, never before seen in public, are just a few of the 50 or so produced over his extraordinary lifetime.

A little bird told me gallery presents an Extraordinary Exhibition of Oil Paintings by Ken Dixon at The Barn Courtyard, 25 The High Street, Wendover, Bucks, HP22 6EH.

The Exhibition runs from Tuesday April 18 until Saturday April 29 10am -5pm.