Wendover Canal Trust (WCT) recruit film maker and vlogger to promote 2024 calendar appeal

BBC4's 'Canal Diaries' presenter, and WCT patron Robbie Cumming is supporting the Trust's 2024 Calendar appeal.
By Colin MetcalfeContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
This is the Trust's first calendar created in order to raise much needed funds for the canal's restoration and maintenance.

It features photos that capture the seasonal beauty of the canal and its many visitors and inhabitants.

To get your copy visit the WCT Membership page on our website: https://wat.whitefuse.net/events/2024-calendar.