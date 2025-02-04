Wendover Arts Festival

By Deborah Hale
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 15:36 BST
Where to find us
Come and see over 70 Artists!

Saturday 24th May - Bank Holiday Monday 26th May 2025

Wendover Arts Festival 2025

Following the success of Mentmore Arts Festival we are continuing the festival for 2025 at a fabulous location in Wendover, Bucks.

Poster
Poster

Over 70 wonderful artists will be there with their work which will be available to purchase including paintings, photography, jewellery, glass, pottery, ceramics, cards, prints and textile art. All card payments accepted!

As many of you will already know, this is our first Arts Festival to be held in Wendover and hope that it will be just as successful as the previous 15 years when it was held in Mentmore.

