Wendover Arts Festival
Saturday 24th May - Bank Holiday Monday 26th May 2025
Wendover Arts Festival 2025
Following the success of Mentmore Arts Festival we are continuing the festival for 2025 at a fabulous location in Wendover, Bucks.
Over 70 wonderful artists will be there with their work which will be available to purchase including paintings, photography, jewellery, glass, pottery, ceramics, cards, prints and textile art. All card payments accepted!
As many of you will already know, this is our first Arts Festival to be held in Wendover and hope that it will be just as successful as the previous 15 years when it was held in Mentmore.