'Well-loved' Aylesbury Vale preschool to close after 23 years

Marsworth Preschool has announced that it will be closing on December 19.

Leader Wendy Lewis, who has been part of the preschool for 23 years, says: ‘As the time draws closer to say goodbye, I would like to thank each and every one who has supported us.

'We have created such a well-loved nurturing preschool in this small community and given many children those crucial foundational skills required before going onto school. For that I am proud to have been the manager of such a wonderful place.

‘This loss will be huge, however the future of our preschool was out of our hands and the unfortunate decision had to be made.’

STUCK: A mute swan and cygnet were saved by Swan Support.

Many people have said how sorry they are the preschool is closing, and what a good start it gave their children.

One commented: ‘So sorry to hear the sad news. Preschool has been such a big part of Marsworth. It will be a huge loss. But you have succeeded in keeping it alive for so long Wendy - and I know that's not been an easy task. So you should be immensely proud of what you and your team have achieved. Best wishes to you all.’

SWAN RESCUE:

Joanna Bethell-Rance and another walker found a mute swan with cygnet in distress at Startops Reservoir on November 14. The swan had fishing line wrapped round its leg with the same line around its cygnet’s neck. ‘A call to Tiggywinkles advised us to feed them with bread whilst they organised Swan Support to come out. A big thank you to Waters Edge cafe and Nigel and Sue Wright for providing bread so we could befriend them in the hour we waited; and to Tiggywinkles and Swan Support for saving them both.’Villagers offered to clear the beach to reduce risk to other wildlife from fishing lines and other hazards.

SWAN RESCUE: The cygnet had become entangled in fishing line at Startops Reservoir.

MARSWORTH SCHOOL:

If you are having a sort out before Christmas, Marsworth School is asking if you could bring items such as clothing, paired shoes, handbags and accessories to school in a bag for their Bag 2 School fundraising initiative. Please bring your bag on Friday, December 6 by 9am.

WHITE LION SOLD:

The latest update on the White Lion site is that a developer is planning to build three houses – rather fewer than the eight talked about originally. It is within the Conservation Area, which limits the number of houses likely to get planning permission, say reports online.

VIET EATS:

There will be a festive Vietnamese Dinner Party at the Red Lion on Friday, November 22, from 7.30pm, with a five-course taster menu at £45.

CHRISTMAS MARKET:

Get ready to kick off the festive season at The Red Lion, Marsworth, where there is a Christmas Market with arts, craft and food, On December 1 from 1pm to 4pm. Expect unique local stalls with handcrafted gifts, festive decor, and holiday goodies, plus tasty food stalls serving up seasonal favorites, and a fully stocked bar to keep the cheer flowing

CAROLS AT THE RED:

There will be carol singing with local choirs by Charlotte’s Tree at the Red Lion, Marsworth on December 14 from 5pm to 9pm, plus a barbecue, mulled wine and a raffle. All proceeds to Hectors House charity. You’ll also find Carols with the Tring Silver Band on Monday, December 23 at 7pm at the Robin Hood, Tring. And Tring Lions are organising carols in the Forge Car Park on Christmas Eve from 6.30pm.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL:

This will be held in church, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and donations of jigsaws, board games, raffle prizes, hamper goodies and cakes would be very welcome.

CLEAR-UP:

Volunteers are needed for an autumn clear-up of the village hall car park. Please come along on Sunday, November 24 at 10.30am. Contact [email protected] TO THE WORLD: Beacon Community Choir will be holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm at St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. Tickets £12.50 (children free) from Lindsay Hewlett 07986 009157 ([email protected]) or £14 cash on the door.

WINDMILL WONDERLAND:

The preschool behind Brookmead School is holding a Christmas event on December 7 with festive crafts, cooking, festive music and party games, plus food vendors and Hatters funfair. Book a morning or afternoon timeslot. The event is more family focused this year with smaller numbers in each sitting. Santa and the Grinch will each be attending! Booking essential. Windmillpreschool.co.uk/events.

NEIL’S FLOWERS:

The fabulous Neil Gurney will be doing a spectacular Christmas flower demonstration at Cheddington Methodist Hall on Wednesday, November 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets are £14. Call 01296 668781 or 661480.

ELVIS NIGHT:

The Haldi restaurant in Pitstone is holding an Elvis Night on December 11 and 23. Book your table now.

BREWERY TOUR:

There is a charity tour of Tring Brewery on Thursday, November 28, from 7.15pm to 10.15pm, raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice. Tickets, including supper and beer, are £27.50 from the hospice website.

SANTA:

Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.