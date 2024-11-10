Weird Exhibition

Discover the weirdness from our archives!

Until 5 January 2025 - An exhibition of strange and curious objects from the museum stores...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum looks after an amazing collection of over 130,000 objects which cover natural history, geology, archaeology, social history and art. Amongst these objects there are some that to us living in the modern world may find strange, curious or just weird.

Many tell fascinating stories about the past, when strange folklore and the supernatural was a common part of daily life, especially in more rural areas of Buckinghamshire. Witchcraft was often a blend of herbalism, folklore and the remnants of pagan practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and judge for yourselves how ‘weird’ these objects are and discover the fascinating stories behind them, from witch bottles to hidden shoes to ward off spirits, a mummified cat to a duck-billed platypus.

Entry to the exhibition is included in your standard admission charges.