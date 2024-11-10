Weird Exhibition
The museum looks after an amazing collection of over 130,000 objects which cover natural history, geology, archaeology, social history and art. Amongst these objects there are some that to us living in the modern world may find strange, curious or just weird.
Many tell fascinating stories about the past, when strange folklore and the supernatural was a common part of daily life, especially in more rural areas of Buckinghamshire. Witchcraft was often a blend of herbalism, folklore and the remnants of pagan practices.
Come and judge for yourselves how ‘weird’ these objects are and discover the fascinating stories behind them, from witch bottles to hidden shoes to ward off spirits, a mummified cat to a duck-billed platypus.
Entry to the exhibition is included in your standard admission charges.