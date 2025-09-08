Waddesdon Hall End of Summer Party this weekend

By Amanda Jones
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Join us at Waddesdon Hall for a relaxed and lively evening as we say goodbye to summer in style! Whether you’re coming with friends, family, or flying solo, this is the perfect chance to celebrate the season’s end with good music, great drinks, and a fantastic community atmosphere.

What to Expect

Most Popular

Live Music from Ed Cusick

Bar open all evening – cocktails & Mocktails available

End of Summer Party at Waddesdon Hall - 12 Sept 2025placeholder image
End of Summer Party at Waddesdon Hall - 12 Sept 2025

Sip on refreshing drinks crafted specially for the event, with a full bar open for wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks.

Dancing Under the Lights

As the evening sets in, the music will rise and the dance floor will open!

Stunning Setting

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waddesdon Hall and its gardens offer the perfect backdrop for a summer farewell – come early to enjoy the late sun and stay for the atmosphere.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 12

Time: 6.30pm – 11:30pm

Location: Waddesdon Hall, High Street, Waddesdon, HP18 0JE

Entry: FREE – no tickets required

Under 16s welcome (must be accompanied by an adult)

We can’t wait to celebrate with you – come raise a glass and send off summer in unforgettable style.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice