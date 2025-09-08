Waddesdon Hall End of Summer Party this weekend
What to Expect
Live Music from Ed Cusick
Bar open all evening – cocktails & Mocktails available
Sip on refreshing drinks crafted specially for the event, with a full bar open for wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks.
Dancing Under the Lights
As the evening sets in, the music will rise and the dance floor will open!
Stunning Setting
Waddesdon Hall and its gardens offer the perfect backdrop for a summer farewell – come early to enjoy the late sun and stay for the atmosphere.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 12
Time: 6.30pm – 11:30pm
Location: Waddesdon Hall, High Street, Waddesdon, HP18 0JE
Entry: FREE – no tickets required
Under 16s welcome (must be accompanied by an adult)
We can’t wait to celebrate with you – come raise a glass and send off summer in unforgettable style.