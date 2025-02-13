Waddesdon Community Fridge celebrates two years

The Community Fridge is open seven days a week, operating from Waddesdon Hall, and run by a team of dedicated volunteers. The Community Fridge is not a food bank, its a space that brings people together to share food, meet up, learn new skills at Family Cookery Classes and prevent fresh food from going to waste. In fact, over 36,000 KG of food waste was diverted by the Community Fridge in 2024.

Anyone can share or take food, which can come from surplus from supermarkets, local food businesses, households and gardens.

To celebrate the anniversary, Waddesdon Hall is holding a ‘Souper Supper’ event on 21 February. It will be a community feast with live music.

Waddesdon Hall is also extremely grateful to Michael Alborzpour who is running the London Marathon this year to raise funds for the community projects in Waddesdon. Michael will be attending the anniversary event to give an update on his training so far. Details of Michael's sponsorship can be seen here: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/waddesdonhall/profile

The family friendly event will start at 5pm with food being served, with a special performance by local students at 5.30pm and live music from ‘Off the Record’ from 7pm. The bar will be open for the evening.

More information about the Community Fridge can be found here: waddesdonhall.co.uk/index.php/community-fridge/

Details of Community Fridge anniversary event

Some of the food in Waddesdon Community Fridge