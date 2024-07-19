Visitors to Stonor Park's Wild Summer are invited to find the Musical Tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families searching for a fabulous fun day out this summer can be guaranteed an unforgettable woodland adventure at Stonor Park and Gardens, in Oxfordshire.

The historic 250-acre estate is home to the magical playground Tumblestone Hollow, offering an action-packed journey of discovery set within the picturesque parkland.

From Saturday, 20th July until Sunday, 1st September, Stonor Park’s Wild Summer will fire imaginations and take youngsters into a world of make-believe.

Lord Camoys, custodian of the park, said: “With schools out for the summer holidays, Stonor presents the perfect opportunity for mums, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends to immerse themselves in nature.

Tumblestone Hollow, at Stonor Park

“We have a wonderful space to get active and explore the great outdoors. If you’re a thrill-seeker, wildlife-lover, or simply want to spend precious time with loved ones, Stonor Park is a must-visit destination.”

The Tumblestone Tales, commissioned by Stonor Park and written by Amy Sparkes, comprising The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow and The Moon Witch And The Thief, will be brought to life with three storytelling sessions each day.

Children can wander through the Nature Walk to discover more about the woodland and its inhabitants - and they can seek out a special Musical Tree by following the whispers of the Song Stone along the way.

Located off the Nature Walk Path, the tree is covered in wind chimes and youngsters lucky enough to find it can tie a ribbon to a branch and make a wish.

Enjoy a Wild Summer at Stonor Park

At Tumblestone Hollow, treehouses and towers connected by rope bridges and tunnels provide exhilarating climbing for kids and those young at heart. The zip line, swings, slides and look out decks await the more adventurous.

Why not try your hand at den-building, following instructions provided at the Visitor Centre?

If temperatures soar, the water play section of the playground is a great interactive space for children to cool off and experiment with waterways in the sand. The ‘Magic Spring’ includes stepping-stones, sluice gates and hand pumps.

Families can also enjoy a walk through Stonor’s beautiful formal gardens, or for a longer stroll, join a section of Shakespeare’s Way along the top of the valley, which offers stunning views of Stonor Park and the house below.

Den-building at Stonor

Step into history by exploring the house and Chapel of the Holy Trinity, which date back to the 12th and 13th centuries respectively. They are open every Saturday and Sunday (1.30pm-5pm) from July 13 until September 1.

When hungry tummies rumble, guests can enjoy handmade pizzas from The Rumble Hut, passionately prepared and cooked in a wood-fired oven by Italian Pizzaiolo Salvatore Di Giacomo. The menu includes family favourites as well as gluten-free and vegan options. Handmade burgers, made from local organic longhorn beef, and creamy Italian gelato are also available.

Open from 9:30am to 5:30pm (7.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays). Adult prices start from £9.50, children over 105cm start from £10.50, children between 92cm and 105cm start from £8.50. Those under 92cm are free. Stonor Park recommends booking online early for the best prices. To book tickets for Tumblestone Hollow and Stonor Park, please visit www.stonor.com