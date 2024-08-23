Village News: Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All are welcome!

Play Session at Eskdale Road

Wednesday, August 28 sees the last free Play in the Park session this summer. Come along to the Eskdale Road playing fields between 10am and noon for two hours of games, play, and arts and crafts.

St. Mary’s Church

All Age Family Service. The Widow’s Coin. Story, song and craft for all. Sunday, September 1, 10.30am at St. Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

Open Mic Night. Saturday, September 21, 7pm to 9pm. If you would like to sign up to take part, please contact Ellen: [email protected] by August 31.

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

The Ark

Toddler group restart dates: Monday, September 9 (Monday Group) and Tuesday, September 17 (Tuesday Group).

Coffee Stop, Thursdays, 10.30am – noon. All welcome for coffee, cake and a chat! 28 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5UT.

The Ark Church Rooms are available to hire. Contact Lesley for more details. [email protected]

Advance Road Closure for the A4010 Risborough Road

The A4010 Risborough Road will be closed from 8.30am on Saturday, September 7 to midnight on Sunday, September 15. Access to the Goats Centre and other businesses will be via the diversion route from Terrick. Pedestrian access will remain open.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be a Finance and Governance Committee on Tuesday, September 3, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Parish Council eNewsletter

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox. The summer edition has just been circulated.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?

Anyone wishing to have details of upcoming events featured in the Village News column can contact [email protected]. Please email by noon on Thursdays to be featured in the following week’s paper.