Village News: Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

St. Mary’s Church

All Age Family Service. The Body of Christ. Story, song and craft for all. Sunday, August 4, 10.30am at St. Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

The Ark

Coffee Stop, Thursdays, 10.30am – noon. All welcome for coffee, cake and a chat! 28 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5UT.

The Ark Church Rooms are available to hire. Contact Lesley for more details. [email protected]

Free play sessions during school holidays

During August, there will be free play sessions at the Eskdale Road playing field and at Sheridan Close on Hawkslade. The Sheridan Close sessions will be on August 2 and 28. These will be 2-hour sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Eskdale Road sessions will be on August 12, where there will be a 3-hour session aimed at pre-teens and on August 20, where there will be a 2-hour session for teenagers. Check the notice boards for more information.

Village Connect Bus Service

A new bus service connecting the surrounding villages and Aylesbury Town Centre will be launched shortly. Initiated by Buckinghamshire Council, the service is aimed at villages where there is no regular bus service. Residents will be able to book their journey and then get picked up at predefined pick-up and drop-off points. Fares will be similar to current bus fares and passes will be valid. The service will run from Monday to Friday, 6am to 7pm. Buckinghamshire Council will be distributing leaflets to all residents in the area covered by the service or contact the Parish Council for details.

Next Parish Council Meeting

There are no planned Parish Council meetings during August as the Council takes a break over the holiday period. The next meeting will be a Finance and Governance meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Parish Council eNewsletter

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox. The summer edition has just been circulated.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?