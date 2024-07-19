Village News: Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here's what's happening in and around your area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Mary’s Church

Parish Communion. All are welcome. Sunday, July 28, 9am at St. Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The Ark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toddler Group on Mondays and Tuesdays is now on summer break. It will restart again on September 9.

Coffee Stop, Thursdays, 10.30am – noon. All welcome for coffee, cake and a chat! 28 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5UT.

Free play sessions during school holidays

During August there will be free play sessions at the Eskdale Road playing field and at Hawkslade. On August 2 and 28, there will be 2-hour sessions. On August 12, there will be a 3-hour session aimed at pre-teens. On August 20, there will be a 2-hour session for teenagers. Check the notice boards for more information.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be a Full Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, 20 August, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Parish Council eNewsletter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox. The summer edition has just been circulated.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an event?

Anyone wishing to have details of upcoming events featured in the Village News column can contact [email protected]. Please email by noon on Thursdays to be featured in the following week’s paper.