Village News July: Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

St. Mary’s Church

Parish Communion. All are welcome. Sunday, July 21, 9am at St. Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

The Ark

The Toddler Group on Mondays and Tuesdays is now on summer break. It will restart again on September 9.

Coffee Stop, Thursdays, 10.30am – noon. All welcome for coffee, cake and a chat! 28 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5UT.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be a Planning meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Free play sessions during school holidays

During August the Parish Council, in association with Milton Keynes Play Association, will be providing free play sessions at Eskdale Road playing field and Hawkslade. On August 2 and 28, there will be 2-hour sessions and on August 12 there will be a 3-hour session aimed at pre-teens. On August 20, there will be a 2-hour session for teenagers, which will include Zorb Balls and Body Zorbs. Check out the notice boards for more information.

Communities Committee

At the Communities Committee meeting on July 9, the meeting agreed to replace the wooden bus shelter on Wendover Road. It also considered a request from Fremantle Trust Care Home to have a bus shelter outside as a number of the staff get the bus into Aylesbury after their shifts.

The meeting agreed to investigate the provision of solar-powered lighting for the shelter. It also agreed to look at purchasing some bug hotels for the parish. The meeting discussed the Paralympics and how the Parish Council could recognise the association with Stoke Mandeville.

Footpaths

Over the last couple of weeks, the Parish Council has arranged for the footpath at Wooton Path to be cleared of the overhanging brambles, and the footpath connecting the Hawthorns estate to Swallow Lane has been cleared of weeds, making it accessible to all.

The Parish Council will be arranging for the footpaths either side of the Station Road railway station to be cleared of foliage and brambles.

Clothes recycling bin

Last week, a clothes and shoes recycling bin appeared in the Eskdale Road playing field without warning. It purports to be supporting a cerebral palsy charity. The Parish Council is working on its removal as no permission was requested for its placement.

Parish Council eNewsletter

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox. The summer edition has just been circulated.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?

Anyone wishing to have details of upcoming events featured in the Village News column can contact [email protected].

Please email by noon on Thursdays to be featured in the following week’s paper.