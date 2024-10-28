Video shows amazing lengths that Bucks attraction has gone to for Halloween week
In newly released video Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham looks like a full scale haunted house, after staff went all out on decorations for their Halloween Extravaganza event.
From a scary skeleton in the grounds of the farm, to a barn full of ghosts, ghouls and props, no time or expense has been spared to make the venue a selfie parade this half term.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We are so excited that it's Halloween week and to celebrate the spooky season Kew Little Pigs is running a Halloween Extravaganza, which sees the farm be fully decorated with ghoulish surprises.
"There are also free sweets on offer for kids, and a spooky trail to enjoy. For many people this is a highlight of the year, and we have really got into the spooky spirit."
From the 26th of October to the 3rd of November for the Halloween Extravaganza tickets are discounted Adults £22 (saving £12) children £15 (saving (£10).
To book for the Halloween Extravaganza go to fareharbor.com/embeds/book/kewlittlepigs