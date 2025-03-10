'Very sad' news announced as Aylesbury Vale women's institute closes after almost 80 years

It’s sad news that Marsworth WI is closing after almost 80 years.

Josie Kempster says her mother was one of the founder members, along with Mrs Pullen from The White House, and Mrs Thomas from Hastoe.

‘Although we had a good committee no one would take on the Presidency,’ she explains. The good news is that the group will reopen as a ladies’ club - still operating as it was before, but without the jurisdiction of the WI.

'The WI advisor who attended the meeting and took the vote to see if it would be disbanded, said she has closed four others in a short time.

Marsworth WI at a dinner in 2022: The group will now become a ladies' club.

'The federation recently sold its college, Denman, for £8.2million – and invested £4 million in an online WI Learning Hub. The WI’s London office continues, employing more than 40 people. However, some members feel that going online is not what the WI is about - it’s about meeting people.' Says Josie.

‘We wish the new club every success and I will certainly help,’ adds Josie.

Another member says: ‘It is very sad, but we will make it work as a ladies’ club, and I’m looking forward to our future.’

And Elsie Beesley adds: ‘Yes, it is sad and the end of 79 years of a WI in Marsworth. I have been a member for 56 years and have had lots of fun times, been on three educational courses at the now sold Denman College and made friends and memories. We raised thousands of pounds for charity during this time. However change happens and we must look forward to more fun under a new umbrella.’

POWER CUT:

Most of Marsworth was plunged into darkness by an unexpected power cut on Sunday night, shortly before 10pm. It was back on at about 10.45pm.

FUNERAL:

Susan Marshall, of Watery Lane, passed away Friday, February 21. Many in Marsworth and along the canal knew her well as she lived there over 40 years, with a variety of dogs always by her side. All who knew and loved Sue are encouraged to come and be part of her send-off funeral.

This will take place on Tuesday March 18, 2025 at 12 noon, at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, High St, Tring, Herts HP23 5AE. The service will be followed by refreshments in the church.

JUMBLE:

There will be a jumble sale at Marsworth Millennium Hall on April 5 at 2pm. Josie Kempster is organising it.CAR BOOT: An indoor car boot sale is planned at Cheddington Village Hall on Sunday, May 4, from 10am to 1pm. Book a spot on 07834917662. Tables are £10.

SCHOOL:

Marsworth C E Infant School is pleased to announce that after a positive admission consultation it is now accepting three-year-old Nursery admissions. Please contact the school office on [email protected] or 01296 668440 for further information or for tour of the school.

FILM:

Paddington in Peru is being shown at Wilstone Film Night on Friday, March 21 at 7pm, in Wilstone Village Hall.

TRING TILES:

Tring Local History Museum is organising a Tring Tile group visit on 12 March at 11am, including a talk. We ask for a donation of £5. Refreshments and presentation included. If you wish to attend, please contact. [email protected]

HALL CLEANER:

The Millennium Hall has a job vacancy for a cleaner, two hours three times a week. Call Dick Brake on 07774 131 603.BOOKSHOP: Our Bookshop in Tring is welcoming the brilliant Sara Davies. The star from TVs Dragon's Den will be demonstrating her no-nonsense, down-to-earth entrepreneurship that makes her so popular. She will be in conversation with Jamie Fewery at High Street Baptist Church on Thursday, March 13, doors opening at 7pm. Book at Tringbookfestival.co.uk.