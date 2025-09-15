VC Speakers Series in conjunction with the Centre for UN Studies 29th September 2025

Post BREXIT and at a time of global turmoil, should the Commonwealth become more important for Britain? How relevant is the Commonwealth?

Stephen Twigg began his term as the 8th Secretary-General of the CPA in August 2020. Beforehand, he served as a Member of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom for 17 years from 1997-2005 and from 2010-2019. During his parliamentary career, he held several senior positions including Chairperson of the International Development Select Committee and Deputy Leader of the House of Commons. He also served as Minister for Schools from 2002-2005. Before joining the CPA, Stephen Twigg also worked to set up the International Parliamentary Network for Education and was actively involved in parliamentary strengthening with both Global Partners Governance and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.