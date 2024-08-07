Vache Baroque presents L’Olimpiade in the birthplace of the Paralympics

Vache Baroque’s Summer opera production this year will be Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s L’Olimpiade on 31 August, 1st, 7th, 8th September, a fitting tribute for the festival in Buckinghamshire, which is the birthplace of the Paralympics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cast of seven, including Aoife Miskelly (Licida), Nazan Fikret (Aristea) and Natasha Page (Megacle) will deliver the story through Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s thrilling Italian arias and a newly-created English script by director Laura Attridge.

In true VB Festival fashion the grounds will become an extension of the stage, with sports-themed activities and immersive elements leading up to the main show. In further appreciation of this Paralympic year, Vache Baroque recently staged Visionaries: a multi-sensory experience commissioned by Buckinghamshire Council to celebrate Deafblind Awareness Week 2024 and to highlight the historic connection between Buckinghamshire and the Paralympics. The work was co-devised with artists and local residents with vision impairment. In late June, Vache Baroque and multi-sensory impairment specialist educator Hannah Redwood also delivered a workshop for the 20 congenitally deafblind young people living in Buckinghamshire, engaging them with various elements of L’Allegro (Part I), aiming to provide each person and their intervener with a sensory kit to take away from the workshop, which can be used by their schools to ensure a lasting legacy. Milton and Handel continued to create great art after they lost their sight; this project invites the audience to experience their nature-filled creation L’Allegro (Part I) while blindfolded. Expert guides from immersive production specialists BitterSuite will create a multi-sensory world of smell, touch and taste…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the Summer Festival programming, Artistic Director & Co-Founder, Jonathan Darbourne expressed: "With the birthplace of the Paralympics being only a few miles from the Vache, staging L'Olimpiade as our flagship opera felt like a no-brainer. Following our mission to make live music performance fresh and accessible, our multi-sensory project with BitterSuite, which champions blind and visually impaired creatives, is an exciting show we can't wait to share. We want new and seasoned audiences to feel the power and athleticism of Baroque music, and we're glad to bring it to them in true Vache Baroque style!"

Vache Baroque presents Pergolesi's L'Olimpiade

Since their launch in 2020, Vache Baroque has produced three critically-acclaimed operas -commended as “Newcomer of the year” by Opera Now -, four multi-disciplinary projects (London/The Vache), one international tour, 25 in-school workshops, two young artist programmes for emerging singers, and seven community workshops in collaboration with Wycombe Refugee Partnership and the Wycombe Arts Centre. From its home at the historic Vache house and grounds, Vache Baroque’s Artistic Director & Co-Founder, Jonathan Darbourne, together with Executive Director & Co-Founder, Betty Makharinsky, established VB to connect a younger and more diverse range of people to the power of high-quality baroque-era music and drama, whilst also providing a fun space for opera-lovers to attend a not-so-traditional country house opera on the edges of Greater London. Ambitious fully-staged operas, outreach projects and immersive experiences are available for a varied audience. Strong ties to the community build on Vache Baroque’s ethos and mission, with partnerships with Wycombe Refugee Partnership, One Can Trust, and many more.

Find out more and buy tickets here: vachebaroque.com/product/pergolesi24/