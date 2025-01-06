Unlock your New Year’s resolutions at Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve been struggling to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, help is at hand.

On Sunday, February 2, the Psychic & Wellbeing Fair will be held at the Spread-Eagle Hotel in Thame, offering a unique blend of inspiration, guidance, and practical tools to support your personal growth and transformation in 2025. Organised by Deer Spirit Events, the fair promises to be an uplifting experience for anyone looking to stay motivated and focused.

This year’s event is packed with wellbeing essentials to help you embrace growth, gratitude, goal setting, and transformation. Attendees can connect with professional and qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts who are on hand to provide clarity and support. Whether you’re navigating life’s challenges or simply seeking fresh inspiration, this fair offers a variety of ways to realign your goals and energy.

Gifted psychics and intuitive readers will be available to help you gain deeper insights into your resolutions. "Understanding the emotional and spiritual aspects of your goals can make all the difference in staying on track,” Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events explains.

The fair also features holistic health workshops, meditation sessions, and wellness therapies designed to enhance your physical and mental wellbeing. These tools are vital for maintaining the energy and balance required to achieve your ambitions. From sound baths to mindfulness techniques, you’ll find practical strategies to create lasting changes in your life.

Retail therapy enthusiasts will be delighted by the fantastic range of magical gifts available at the fair. From crystals and candles to unique decor, these treasures are perfect for brightening up your home or workspace and keeping your resolutions alive.

Julie Fenn shares her excitement about the fair: “Join us and transform your New Year’s resolutions into lasting changes. Gain inspiration by surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals and positive energy.”

Julie continues: “Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your transformation and ensure 2025 is your year of growth and success.”

Event Details:Date: Sunday, February 2nd, 2024

Location: Spread Eagle Hotel, Thame

Time: 11 AM – 5 PMAdmission: £2 on the door