University to host David Starkey for Vice Chancellors speaker series - all welcome

The University of Buckingham’s Vice Chancellor’s speaker series continues on Tuesday 5th March, 6pm with a talk and Q&A session on ‘Rethinking English Conservatism Where did it begin; Where might it end?’ with David Starkey.
By Press OfficeContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
David Starkey, a leading British historian, is renowned for his numerous books, major historical exhibitions and acclaimed TV documentary series. His controversial commentary on current affairs, often labelled confrontational, has sparked both praise and criticism. Despite facing ‘cancellation,’ he remains resilient, engaging audiences through platforms like YouTube and GB News while continuing to contribute as a columnist for publications like The Critic.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

Registration is free and all are welcome to the talk taking place in the Vinson Building Auditorium.

Historian David StarkeyHistorian David Starkey
Please register for your place here.

Previous speaker series guests at the University of Buckingham include Richard Tice, leader of Reform, George Galloway politician and Her Excellency Barbara Montalvo Alvarez, the Cuban Ambassador.

Listing and details of other interesting events open to the wider community are listed here.

