University to host David Starkey for Vice Chancellors speaker series - all welcome

David Starkey, a leading British historian, is renowned for his numerous books, major historical exhibitions and acclaimed TV documentary series. His controversial commentary on current affairs, often labelled confrontational, has sparked both praise and criticism. Despite facing ‘cancellation,’ he remains resilient, engaging audiences through platforms like YouTube and GB News while continuing to contribute as a columnist for publications like The Critic.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

Registration is free and all are welcome to the talk taking place in the Vinson Building Auditorium.

Please register for your place here.

Previous speaker series guests at the University of Buckingham include Richard Tice, leader of Reform, George Galloway politician and Her Excellency Barbara Montalvo Alvarez, the Cuban Ambassador.