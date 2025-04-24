Tumblestone Hollow to host the ultimate bank holiday battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Knights of Royal England are returning to Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park for the ultimate test of power, endurance and bravery in their 7th annual jousting tournament at the Henley-on-Thames venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the adventure playground across the May bank holiday weekend – Saturday 3rd, Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May - crowds can cheer on their favourite knight as they gallop across the arena with their lance, all whilst showing off their exceptional horsemanship on their valiant Andalusian steeds.

With the jousting tournaments taking place at 12:30pm and 2:30pm across the long weekend, visitors can also immerse themselves in traditional medieval activities including archery, falconry and learning the essentials of foot combat, whilst meeting the horses and talented knights in pre and post-tournament meet-and-greets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once guests have had their fill of medieval activities, they can continue the fun in Tumblestone Hollow playground. Filled with slippery slides, long zip wires, climbing walls and ropes, whimsical turrets and treehouses, the play area is suitable for all ages and encourages children to engage in imaginative, adventurous and physical activities in the fresh air.

Archery at the Medieval Jousting at Tumblestone Hollow

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Our annual jousting event at Tumblestone Hollow is a real calendar highlight and a tradition we love to bring back every year, particularly because the Stonor family has long been associated with the important historic battles, including our ancestor who commanded the left flank during the Battle of Agincourt in 1415.

“The Knights of Royal England are incredibly talented and just when you think they couldn’t do anything more, they dazzle audiences with new skills and make every year very memorable. The event provides wonderful entertainment to all generations and is a special day out.”

Tumblestone Hollow provides plenty of fuel for these busy days and visitors can purchase delicious wood-fired pizzas created by Stonor’s resident Italian Pizzaiola, as well as gourmet burgers using locally sourced meat, crispy fries and a selection of creamy Italian gelato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Richardson, head jouster at the Knights of Royal England, added: “We always have a wonderful time performing our jousting tournaments at Stonor Park – the general atmosphere, picturesque landscape and interactivity with onlookers makes it very entertaining. Our team of talented individuals have trained incredibly hard to make this an unforgettable experience.”

Medieval Jousting at Tumblestone Hollow

Early bird tickets are available, with adults at £12, children aged 5+ at £13, children aged 3-4 years at £11, with children under three entering for free.

Due to popularity, pre-booking is recommended and can be done by visiting: www.stonor.com/events/tumblestone-hollow-jousting/