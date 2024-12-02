Tumblestone Hollow celebrates the festive season with its first December opening

For the first time, Tumblestone Hollow will be welcoming families and friends for a festive event where adventure meets the great outdoors.

Tumblestone Hollow's Festive Gathering takes place from 14th – 29th December (closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day) in the popular woodland adventure playground, located in the picturesque parkland of Stonor Park near Henley-on-Thames.

The family favourite attraction will open its treetop turrets, long wooden walkways, huge slides and beloved zip line, ready for explorers to enjoy the crisp winter days and plenty of seasonal splendour.

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “We are very excited to unveil our first-ever winter experience at Tumblestone Hollow, where centuries of history meet the magic of the festive season. We invite families, friends and loved ones to immerse themselves in an enchanting wonderland of lights, tradition, fresh air and timeless charm, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

To satisfy festive taste buds, Tumblestone Hollow’s legendary woodfired pizzas take on Christmas flavours for the celebrations – including a Nutella Pizza as a real treat, alongside luxury hot chocolates with extra whipped cream, and gingerbread figures.

Lady Camoys added: “Tumblestone Hollow is a much-loved visit for families at the weekends and throughout the school holidays, so it felt like a natural step to open the playground in the build up to Christmas. It's Tumblestone Hollow with a twist! Whilst all the equipment will be open for outdoor playtime in the crisp, fresh air, our festive touches including our beautifully decorated Christmas tree and tasty food and drink will add a jovial and magical atmosphere.”

Also at Christmas, the Catholic Chapel of The Holy Trinity at Stonor Park will be celebrating Midnight Mass at 10:30pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Morning Mass at 10:30am and all are welcome.

Steeped in family history, the original Chapel was built in the late 13th century on the site of a prehistoric Stone Circle. One of the few British chapels to always remain Catholic, the Stonor family continues to practice their faith at the site as their ancestors did for over 800 years.

For those looking for the perfect Christmas gift for family and friends, indulge someone with a Tumblestone Hollow gift voucher – available to purchase online.

Ticket prices for Tumblestone Hollow’s Festive Gathering are shown on the website and early booking is strongly recommended to get the best price. To check opening times and to book, please visit www.stonor.com