Tributes to gentle Amersham boar who fathered more than ten litters of piglets

An Amersham pig attraction is mourning the loss of a very special boar who fathered more than ten litters of piglets.

Milo passed away this week in his sleep, after a managed illness which began last year, and farm staff have praised the gentle pig, who leaves behind a son Popcorn who still lives at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, Bucks.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "He was such a gentle pig. Never any trouble. So handsome. And a good breeding Boar with regal qualities.

"He will be very much missed. Sadly the original pigs are getting old and they don’t live for ever but they do live long happy lives as every pig should.

Milo was a popular face at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham - Animal News Agency

"Milo enjoyed the best we could offer and he was very much loved and well cared for by all of us."

Kew Little Pigs was founded in 2010, and is the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, as well as an award-winning attraction.

Milo's piglets have all gone on to be treasured pets, and like their dad will live long and happy lives.

Olivia added: "It's going to be very different without Milo, but he will not be forgotten. He has a real legacy which will live on in Popcorn and his other piglets. Rest in peace."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com