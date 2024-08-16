Top Holistic Wellbeing Fair back in Thame this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unlock the secrets of your soul and discover new paths to wellness at Thame’s upcoming Psychic and Wellbeing Fair.

Organised by Deer Spirit Events, the fair, in its sixth year at the Spread-Eagle Hotel takes place on Sunday, September 8th from 11-5pm

The event features a diverse range of exhibitors offering an array of wellbeing products, herbal remedies, handmade crafts and jewellery, original artwork, exquisite perfumes, cool clothes, fragrant candles and authentic crystals.

For something a bit more unusual, try singing bowls. These are resonant instruments producing soothing sounds, popular for meditation, relaxation, and sound therapy due to their calming effects. EMF protection products will also be on sale at the fair. These items shield against electromagnetic fields from devices, reducing exposure to potentially harmful radiation from electronics

Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair

“A perfect choice if you’re looking for a special gift, if you want to treat yourself, or find something that’s good for your health and wellbeing,” says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events

Adding a touch of magic to the event, some of the best local psychic, tarot, angel and shamanic readers will be available for readings. “Whether you're looking for guidance, insight, clarity, or simply an intriguing experience, these talented readers will provide just that,” Julie Fenn says.

Holistic therapies are another feature of this fair. Reflexology involves applying pressure to specific points on the feet, hands, or ears, and is known to relieve stress and promote overall health. Reiki and Sekhem are energy healing techniques that aim to balance the body's energy flow, promoting deep relaxation and healing. Indian head massage is a soothing therapy that focuses on the head, neck, and shoulders, can alleviate tension and improve mental clarity.

Aura imager, Steve Williams, will also be at the event. He uses equipment based on Kirlian technology to capture and interpret the energetic fields around individuals and provides unique insights into people’s emotional and physical states.

The event will also feature talks and workshops on life coaching, emotional wellbeing, numerology, discovering your angels and protecting your aura. There will also be the chance for people to put their mediumship and psychic capabilities to the test. And to learn felting skills under the guidance of local crafter, Miranda Giles.

“Our psychic and wellbeing fair offers a unique opportunity to explore your spiritual path, connect with like-minded souls, and discover powerful tools for personal, emotional and spiritual growth,” Julie Fenn says. “If you fancy a day dedicated to enlightenment, healing, and transformation, come along and be inspired.”