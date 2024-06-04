Top female aerobatic display pilot heading to Sywell 2024 Family Airshow on 22nd and 23rd June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sywell Family Airshow team are really excited to have France based Mélanie Astles attending the Sywell 2024 Family Airshow that will take place over the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd June. She is a British born professional aerobatic pilot, a recognised speaker and a pioneer of women's aerobatics who moved to France at the age of 3. Mélanie not only holds six French champion titles but also one English champion title. She is also the first and only woman to have participated in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Performing in her Extra EA-330/SC aircraft, Mélanie will be offering an exciting element to the flying display.

Mélanie Astles is no stranger to the Northamptonshire's Sywell Aerodrome, and she commented that, "I am thrilled to be part of Sywell 2024 family airshow weekend and to showcase my aerobatic performance at such a prestigious event. It's an honour for me to participate in this event as someone who has deep roots in the world of aviation. Sywell holds a special place in my heart, as it was here that I achieved one of my greatest dreams: flying in a Spitfire with Ultimate Warbird Flights. Additionally, winning the Neil Williams Trophy and being the English Unlimited Champion in 2019 are among my proudest moments.

I can't wait to return to Sywell, where I'll be performing my first airshow in England. Having flown with the British national team for the past five years and finishing 5th overall and as the top female pilot at the World Championships in Las Vegas in 2023, I am excited to share my passion for aerobatics with everyone. This event is incredibly special to me, and I look forward to an exciting and memorable experience."Mélanie is just one of many flying display acts that will appear at the family air show later this month. There will be a mass formation of legendary Supermarine Spitfires, which will be a sight that will surely prove popular, and these aircraft will also be on the ground to view at close quarters. There will also be a whole range of other vintage aircraft, including types from WWI. On the Sunday only, the impressive Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows will be performing a display over Sywell with the team celebrating their Diamond Jubilee year, with the return of nine jets in the famous diamond formation. In addition, the air show will include the debut of a unique wing walking act from Switzerland, that demonstrates a mix of glamour, precision flying and daring performance. There’s also aerobatics from one of the UK’s most experienced pilots, with former Air Racing legend, Steve Jones, demonstrating the GB Gamebird aircraft to the extremes of its performance. The show has acts coming from Austria, France, Switzerland and even the USA, so there’s an international mix of aircraft that you’ll not see at other UK venues.

On the ground, there’s also going to be a wealth of entertainment, especially for accompanied under 12’s for whom entry to Sywell 2024 is free (a ticket is however required). There will be a Red Arrows flight simulator, circus entertainers, inflatable activities, an outdoor climbing wall and a few more surprises for the younger audience too! There’s plenty more for the whole family, including a flight line walk (at a cost of £5 per person, paid on the day), in the morning of each day, that will get you up close to the display aircraft. Sywell 2024 also includes some quite incredible classic cars and bikes from the world of motor racing with examples from Formula 1, Indycar, Le Mans 24 and Moto GP. The on-site Sywell Aviation Museum will also be open during the Airshow Weekend, which contains some fascinating displays and artifacts to see.

Mélanie Astles with her Extra 330 aircraft