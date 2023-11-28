‘Tis the season to be together – Buckingham care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Buckingham care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On 4th December, from 12pm-4pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a special Christmas lunch.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

Join Maids Moreton Hall this Christmas

At Maids Moreton Hall, the team will be putting up dazzling decorations and the home’s Head Chef will prepare a delicious meal, with turkey, roast potatoes and all the well-loved festive trimmings. After visitors have filled up on mouth-watering treats, everyone will be invited to watch the home turn on their Christmas lights.

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We’re delighted to be pulling up some extra seats up to the table as we invite older members of the community to join residents for our annual Christmas lunch.

“Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we firmly believe everyone should have someone to pull their cracker with at Christmas, which is why we’re opening our doors to those who might be feeling lonely or missing that special someone. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner specially prepared by our talented catering team, as well as enjoy a glass of mulled wine and some traditional Christmas games with residents.

“We encourage anyone interested in joining us to sign up quickly, as places are limited – we’re looking forward to spending this special day with some new and familiar friends!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.