Thursday afternoon Tea and Talk at Discover Bucks Museum

Discover some fascinating facts about an aspect of our collections from one of our curatorial team whilst enjoying a delicious Afternoon Tea.

Treat yourself to an elegant Afternoon Tea accompanied by a talk or tour from one of our curatorial team. Thursday 14 November – The Ups and Downs of the Ice Age,pm

Join Mike Palmer our Keeper of Geology and Wildlife as winter looms and temperatures fall to take this opportunity to discover more about the Ice Age and its impact in Buckinghamshire.

The talk will last approx. 30 minutes and there will be plenty of opportunity to ask questions after as you relax with your cream tea!

Thursday 12 December – Christmas Traditions, 1pm.

In this Tea and Talk, we will explore the myths and origins associated with various Christmas traditions. By examining the collection, you will have the opportunity to discover the Christmas artefacts preserved in the museum and potentially gain new insights as to why we celebrate Christmas in the way we do.

Admission to the Museum for the day is included in the Afternoon Tea.

We have meat or vegetarian options for the sandwiches available. If you have any dietary requirements or want to find out more, please email [email protected] and we will be happy to help.

Discover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2QP.