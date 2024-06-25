‘Through Adversity to Everest - how to build an adventure mindset’.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex Staniforth, a record-breaking adventurer, ultra-endurance athlete, author, and charity founder from Chester, has survived Mount Everest’s two biggest disasters and overcome personal challenges such as mental ill health, epilepsy, stammering, and bullying.
Believing that adversity is no barrier to achieving potential, he has raised over £100,000 for charity, climbed all 100 UK county tops the fastest, written two books, and founded the mental health charity Mind Over Mountains.
In 2020, he ran the National Three Peaks challenge, covering 452 mile in 9 days and 12 hours, and uses his experiences to inspire resilience and an adventure mindset.
There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.
Registration is free and all are welcome.
NB: This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building, Auditorium.
Please register for your place at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/877295052117?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.