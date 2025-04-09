Thousands vote in Carousel Buses’ first Brand the Bus competition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The bus operator received an incredible 5,587 votes from members of the public for its new giving back competition, which offers good causes the opportunity to win a bumper £60,000 advertising package.
Not only will the winner have its brand emblazoned on the side of a double-decker bus, but it will also scoop advertising onboard Carousel Buses vehicles, radio advertising on Wycombe Sound, and an advertising package with Wycombe Wanderers Football Club.
In total, 42 charities and not-for-profit causes that deliver positive impact in Buckinghamshire entered the competition with each submitting a simple online form stating what it would mean to win. The public vote opened on New Year’s Day and closed at midnight on Tuesday 1st April.
The top 10 entries chosen by the public will now be shortlisted and announced soon, with the winners picked by a panel of judges. Prizes will be awarded to charities that, in the panel’s opinion, have fulfilled the brief to the highest standard.
The winning organisation will be announced in June, and the bus emblazoned with the winner’s brand is set to be seen out on the roads of High Wycombe and Buckinghamshire in the autumn.
The initiative was inspired by the success of the Brand the Bus competition delivered by Carousel Buses’ sister operators, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel, in Oxfordshire, which has seen a record-breaking 12,266 public votes cast this year.
Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “Our new Brand the Bus competition has had a fantastic reception, with thousands of members of the public taking the time to vote and a tremendous number of high quality entries submitted.
“We hope the competition will become an annual event, celebrating all our local good causes and recognising the valuable work they do in our community.
“I’d like to thank all charities who took the time to enter this year’s competition and wish those that are shortlisted for the award the very best of luck.”