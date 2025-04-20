Thousands raised for mental health charities in groundbreaking concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first ‘Sing Out For … Mental Health’ charity concert, devised by community choir champion, Jill Neenan, raised the roof at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury last Saturday night.

It showcased the largest gathering of performers ever on the stage, with three community choirs – two from Wendover and one from Wing – joining on the stage creating one huge choir of over 200 singers, supported by a 10-piece professional band.

Much-loved TV & radio presenter, Andy Collins, hosted the evening with Jill and her special guests - Daisy Amphlett, Jim Aldcroft, David Rhys, Rebecca Izard and Dylan Pilcher all singing uplifting and popular songs with the choir. The concert showcased the positive effect of singing on people’s wellbeing and raised thousands of pounds for mental health charities.

Singing and mental health

The Sing Out Choir

Connecting the power of singing to championing positive mental health to a broader audience was a no-brainer. Not only has singing been scientifically proven to boost mental wellbeing, but every week choir members continue to say how special their choir is to them, how it improves their lives, lifts them up and makes such a difference.

One only had to listen to them for a few minutes to see the difference on Saturday night. Andy interviewed choir members live on stage and their stories were humbling and inspiring. The children danced and sung their hearts out and the audience were move from laughter to tears throughout the night.

Jill Neenan, commented: “By creating this inaugural concert it gave us the chance to reach a wider audience to share the joy that singing brings to us all, whilst promoting fantastic mental health charities and at the same time raising much-needed funds. The joy in the entire theatre was electric and shared by everyone, it was magical and a true testament to the power of singing.”

Thousands raised for a good cause

Special guests with the Sing Out Choir

Audience members were invited to wear the colour green, as it’s the international colour showing support of mental health. The perfect sponsor for the concert was champion of community causes, Chiltern View Garden Centre.

Thanks to their generosity and support, along with MDAT IT Solutions, Grundfos and Charlton Design & Build Ltd, revenue from all ticket sales is going directly to MIND, Lindengate and SPACE. All fantastic mental health charities supporting thousands each year, in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Whilst the final numbers are still to being tallied and donations still pouring in, it’s looking like the target of £15k raised for the three charities has been smashed.

For those who missed the concert but would still like to donate to the charities they can do so at justgiving/singoutfor or see www.singoutfor.org for further details.