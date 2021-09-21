West End leading lady returns to Aylesbury with musical theatre workshops

The West End is bringing a series of theatre workshops to Aylesbury this weekend with leading lady Jodie Steele taking centre stage.

Jodie, who has starred in hit musicals including Wicked, SIX the Musical, and Heathers the Musical, will be taking the workshops hosted by local theatre training school, Vivo D’Arte School of Theatre Arts on Sunday, September 26.

Based in Hamilton House, Broadfields Retail Park, Vivo D’Arte School of Theatre Arts offers expert and unrivalled musical theatre and theatre production training for seven to 18 year olds. The school also provides inspirational experiences and opportunities such as live stage shows, performances at local events and meetings with industry artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury welcomes back Jodie Steele who will teach 3 musical theatre workshops this Sunday(September 26)

Jodie will lead three sessions, with musicals tailored appropriately for each age group:

10am - 11.30am: Year 3 - Year 6

12pm - 2pm: Year 7 - Year 10

3pm - 5pm: Year 11+

The workshops are open to everyone aged seven and above and cost £25 per session. No experience necessary.

Dan Cowtan, managing director at Vivo D’Arte School of Theatre Arts, said: “We are very excited to have Jodie Steele return to teach another one of her fantastic West End Workshops.

“The workshops are available to all. We want to give everyone the opportunity to be part of this West End experience and be inspired to continue their musical theatre journey with us.”