Veteran stage and soap actor joins cast for Aylesbury's 2024 pantomime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has confirmed the villain for its 2024 pantomime this morning (30 July).

Mark Moraghan will be playing Captain Hook at this year’s Christmas production of The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook.

At 61, Mark has appeared in 144 Holby City episodes and was cast in 10 Coronation Street shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins Aylesbury pantomime regular Andy Collins and Bradley Riches, best known for Netflix LGBTQ hit Heartstopper, in the announced cast.

Mark Moraghan is playing Captain Hook

Further mainstream television credits on Mark’s CV include: Emmerdale, Doctors, Heartbeat, The Bill, Where The Heart Is, Casualty, Peak Practice and London’s Burning.

He has also appeared as a finalist on BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef and came second to Russell Watson on BBC's Just The Two Of Us with singing partner, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton.

As well as regularly appearing on the small screen Mark has a number of theatre appearances to his name including playing Franklyn J Hart in 9 to 5 (National Tour). He has also been seen in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre, London), My Fair Lady (Liverpool Philharmonic); Come Fly With Me (Millennium Centre Cardiff); Strictly Murder (UK Tour); and Macbeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He may be best-known to younger audiences as the narrator of recent seasons of Thomas The Tank Engine, a role previously held by the Beatles’s Ringo Starr.

The soap star is coming to Aylesbury

Mark said: “I’ve heard panto is big in Bucks, and this Hook is ready to bring it! I love everything about panto, and there’s something about Captain Hook that never fails to get audiences vocal. I can’t wait to join Bradley, Andy and the rest of the cast and crew for some antics in Neverland. I guarantee families will have a fantastic adventure with us this Christmas.”

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is hoping to build on last year’s success where the venue saw record-crowd numbers for its 2023 pantomime. More ticketing information can be found online here.