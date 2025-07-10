UK tour of special Riverdance 30th anniversary shows come to Aylesbury

Later this year an upcoming tour of the latest Riverdance shows heads to Aylesbury.

Between November 10-12, the Waterside Theatre is hosting Riverdance 30: The New Generation.

It is a special show which has been launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the award-winning music performances.

During a limited run, between August to December, Riverdance 30 is heading to 30 UK venues.

Promoters are promising new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics.

To mark 30 years of performances Riverdance is introducing the ‘new generation’ a host of dancers who were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’, of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Riverdance is described as a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Ticketing information for the upcoming performances can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.