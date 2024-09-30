Star studded line-up confirmed for Jon Richardson's charity event in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full line-up has been announced for Jon Richardson’s latest stand-up comedy show raising funds for charity in Aylesbury.

Jon Richardson has revealed that he will be joined by Suzi Ruffell, Tim Vine, Matt Forde and Kojo Anim at his upcoming charity comedy night at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Inspired by his friend, Aylesbury resident Martin Hywood who lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, Jon and his comedy friends are coming together for one night only in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Jon Richardson and Friends in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK is taking place on Friday 11 October with all profits going to the charity to help change the future of muscle wasting conditions.

Jon and his mate Martin Hywood have raised thousands for the health charity

Jon’s involvement with the charity started several years ago when he met his friend Martin at a Leeds United match. “Martin and I have been mates for years and it's a pleasure for me to support him and Muscular Dystrophy UK in this way,” Jon said.

He is still best-known as one of the captains on ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ and is also the star of ‘Meet the Richardsons’.

Suzi Ruffell is another stand-up comic who regularly appears on small screen showcases. She is also a regular host on Virgin Radio and has completed five sell-out runs at the Fringe. Tim Vine has been a regular on the comedy circuit since the mid-90s, with sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival as well as acting in five series of the award-winning sitcom ‘Not Going Out’ and performing stand-up worldwide.

Also, joining the line-up is leading political comedian and satirist, Matt Forde. Following a month-long run at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, Matt is touring theatres nationwide from 2 October to March 2025. Finally, comedian Kojo Anim is joining Jon for this special event. After reaching the finals in Britain’s Got Talent 2019 as Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act, Kojo now resides in Los Angeles and has opened for comedy royalty such as Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Ticketing information can be found on the Muscular Dystrophy UK website here. There will also be a raffle taking place at the event to raise more funds for the national charity.