Squeeze announce Aylesbury date on special 50th anniversary UK tour featuring Badly Drawn Boy

Squeeze has announced an Aylesbury date during their 50th anniversary tour.

The band that gave Jools Holland his start in show business, are celebrating their 50th birthday, by touring the UK next year. At the special celebratory shows they will be joined by a special guest the popular indie musician, Badly Drawn Boy.

Squeeze comes to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on 5 November. Squeeze are credited with creating some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop made during the rock and roll era.

Squeeze are coming to Aylesbury next year, Copyright 2022 Danny Clifford.

Songs will be performed from Squeeze’s vibrantly melodic, perceptive back catalogue. Those songs were written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the composers who have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception.

As well as being linked to one of the UK’s best-known pianists, the band are famous for 70s and 80s hits such as: ‘Up the Junction’, ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Another Nail in My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’.

Squeeze continued releasing albums in the 1990s and then reunited in 2017, after bandmates had gone solo in the 00s. The band have continued releasing albums and announced a ‘Food for Thought’ charity EP in 2022 raising foods and funds for food banks.

Squeeze turn 50 next year. Copyright 2022 Danny Clifford.

For the 50th shows Difford and Tilbrook will be joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson.

During the tour Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. More information on the charity can be found online.