Beloved singer Aled Jones is bringing a new one-man show to Aylesbury in 2025.

Best known for his vocals on the adored Snowman song, Walking in the Air, Jones will be reflecting on his entire career in music.

Called, Full Circle, his new showcase comes to the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 2 May.

Guests will also hear never heard-before music from the classical crooner and anecdotes from his 40 years in showbusiness.

Aled Jones comes to Aylesbury next summer. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

As well as being a famous recording artist, the Welshman has also led successful West End productions starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

He brings a host of experience to his latest series of shows having previously performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

The 53-year-old is also an acclaimed broadcaster, he fronts Songs of Praise and hosts programmes on Classic FM.

According to the Ambassador Theatre Group this will be the first time, his story told in his own words.

His show is likely to feature stories about the Royal Family, with Jones known to be among the King’s favourite performers. He has also rubbed shoulders with some of the most famous faces in British music history from the likes of Bob Geldof and David Bowie.

He said: "I’m really excited about this tour. I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises.”