Silent disco and big fish little fish family rave event confirmed at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has announced two special post-summer dance events at its venue.

On Friday 22 September the theatre is hosting a silent disco for the first time.

Partygoers are invited to grab those headsets, flick that switch, cut some shapes and sing until their heart’s content. Foot-stomping, booty-shaking, sing-along anthems are promised at the event which is for over 18s only.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is hosting its first ever silent disco, photo from Bradley Avron

Guests can choose from two channels of music led by resident djs who battle it out for supremacy on the night. Both will deliver the latest chart hits, pop classics, guilty pleasures and indie anthems.

The following day, returning due to popular demand is the Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave (BFLF).

This is a sensory spectacle giving parents a chance to show youngsters what raving was like back in the good old days.

BFLF has claimed awards and been performed at Glastonbury Festival, offering acid house, techno and drum 'n' bass to families in its 10th anniversary year.

Two djs will do battle at the silent disco

DJ Barry Ashworth, better known as, Dub Pistols, will play a whole heap of rave musts, while the multi-sensory dancefloor comes alive with foam, bubbles, giant balloons and a parachute dance finale. With craft tables, a play area with tents and tunnels and a baby chillout space with mats, there is something to entertain the whole brood.

Optional fancy dress is encouraged for both events.

Parents must remain responsible for their children at all times at the BFLF, there will be limited seating at the two dancefloor extravaganzas.