SEND craft day announced in Aylesbury providing sensory storytelling sessions

On Thursday (11 August), Head2Head Sensory Theatre is offering a sensory storytelling experience for youngsters.

The event takes place at Quarrendon and Meadowcroft Community Centre and is called Captain Crabsticks under the sea adventure.

An experienced storyteller who was worked with children with special needs in the past will host the show.

Captain Crabsticks

Head2Head is promising a fun and immersive experience suitable for children aged two and above.

An event spokesperson said: “Using storytelling, sensory play and a splash of imagination journey to the bottom of the sea with Captain Crabsticks and his dog Kippers to help them find the missing telescope. Travel in a submarine, learn how to use a periscope, play with the fish and discover a pirate’s buried treasure.”

Each session is split into two, starting with a 30-minute storytelling show and then half an hours worth of craft activities.

Coming on Thursday

Families can attend one of four performances planned for next week.

Tickets can be booked online on the Head2Head website, which contains ticket pricing information.

The travelling theatre has put together an experienced acting team to keep children entertained across the country.

Each member of its team is trained in Makaton signing and the use of communication aids.

Instead of performing on a stage the acting team aim to get in and amongst its audience to make its shows all the more unforgettable.

A theatre spokesperson added: “We are proud of the fact that our actors put their audience to the forefront of each performance offering role play, teamwork opportunities and absorbing impromptu appearances into the storyline.

"We do not seek fame and fortune. With restricted audience numbers and an affordable charge, we will never make a profit.”